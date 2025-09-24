Three social housing projects in Dacorum receive national acclaim

Dacorum Borough Council has confirmed that three of its social housing projects are up for national awards.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yesterday, the authority confirmed that three of its housing developments are up for Inside Housing Development Awards 2025.

Two projects have been shortlisted in the national awards’ Best Affordable Housing Development category. This category is for projects which cost between £10m - £20m.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These are the two Dacorum Borough Council projects that were shortlisted:

Mountbatten View

-St Margarets Way, in Leverstock Green, which marks the completion of the Council's 500th council home was completed in May. The development of 46 new homes for social rent includes a mix of one and two-bedroom flats and two and three-bedroom houses.

-Mountbatten View, in Hemel Hempstead, which provides 58 homes to tenants at social rent, was completed in February. Earlier this year it won the gold award for Best New Housing Development in the Hertfordshire Building Control Awards 2025 and was named Residential Project of the Year in the Herts and Beds Construction Excellence Awards.

The Randalls Ride Development, which marked the completion of the Council's 400th council home, is a finalist in the category of Best Affordable Housing Development costing between £5m- £10.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dacorum Borough Council director Natasha Beresford said: “We’re incredibly proud to have been shortlisted in the national housing awards for three of our developments. It’s a real testament to the hard work and dedication of our Housing Development team and our commitment to delivery high-quality, sustainable, homes that meet the needs of our residents.”

Winners will be announced at a ceremony in London on November 25.