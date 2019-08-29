‘Stop The Coup’ protest tonight outside office of Hemel Hempstead MP Mike Penning

Protestors will be outside the office of Hemel Hempstead MP Mike Penning tonight.

People from vartious political parties are expected to be outside the office in The Bury, Queensway.

A spokesman said: “We have confirmed support from Labour, the Greens, and the Liberal Democrats, and we are encouraging party members to wear their colours to demonstrate the breadth and diversity of opposition to this attack on our democracy.”

Read more:

Hemel MP Mike Penning backs suspension of Parliament

South West Hertfordshire MP David Gauke warns that suspension of Parliament is a “dangerous precedent”