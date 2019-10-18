Sir Mike Penning re-adopted as Conservative candidate for Hemel Hempstead MP at the next general election

Local Conservatives have chosen Sir Mike Penning to stand again as candidate at the next general election.

The former minister, who has held the seat for 14 years, was selected at a meeting of the executive council of the Hemel Hempstead Conservative Association on Monday (14 October).

One party member told the Gazette that his re-adoption was close to a formality, given Sir Mike's local standing and how he has transformed Hemel Hempstead into a safe Conservative seat; the constituency has long been a marginal between Labour and the Conservatives, but Sir Mike's 55 per cent share of the vote in 2017 was the largest any candidate had received in Hemel for more than half a century.

Sir Mike said: “I am delighted to have been re-adopted as the Conservative candidate. We have a lot of work to do and, if we have a general election, I look forward to the campaign.

“Only the Conservatives can get Brexit done and be trusted on the economy. A strong economy means we have more money for public services. We are already putting more money into local schools, the police and the NHS.

“It is well-known that I will do everything I can to fight for a new hospital on a new site. It is what the people of west Hertfordshire deserve.”

Mark Woods, chairman of Hemel Hempstead Conservatives, said: “I’m delighted that the executive council confirmed Sir Mike Penning MP as our Parliamentary candidate at the next general election.

"Sir Mike is an excellent MP with a strong track record of representing all residents of Hemel and surrounding villages. With his campaigns for a new hospital, broadband for all, and support for medical cannabis, he has demonstrated how he stands up for all.”