New leader needed for Dacorum Borough Council after damning leaked report

The leader of Dacorum Borough Council has said he will “stand down as soon as it can orderly be arranged”.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillor Adrian England announced on Tuesday (18 February) that he had stepped down as leader of the Liberal Democrat group and will resign as council leader.

He will continue to be a ward councillor for Adeyfield West. At a full council meeting yesterday (19 February), Councillor England said he was standing down “for all involved to be enabled to move forward” from a Lib Dem regional investigation into the party’s Dacorum group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The investigation criticised a “weakness in leadership”, revealed “bullying and harassment” among group members and found “significant additional information and evidence” of “sexism and misogyny” by Councillor Ron Tindall.

The Forum, Hemel Hempstead. Credit: Will Durrant/LDRS

An independent report commissioned by Dacorum Borough Council last year concluded that Councillor Tindall, who preceded Councillor England as leader of the council, had “sexually harassed” another councillor. But the allegations – which included other claims of bullying and harassment – were dismissed by the council’s standards committee. Cllr Tindall himself denies the allegations.

At yesterday’s meeting, Councillor England said: “Our priority as Lib Dems … should and will be always working hard and delivering for the people of Dacorum. This move that I’m making now and in due course is a response to the matter of my decisions and priorities as a group leader, not as the leader of the council.

“As leader, I have been participating in devolution and local government reorganisation conversations in Hertfordshire. These importantly affect how residents in Dacorum are represented locally. Those meetings are iterative and active and I’ve been in close touch with the other group leaders at Dacorum on the progress. I will do all I can to support an orderly transition in Dacorum now.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An extraordinary council meeting is set to be arranged to elect a new council leader, though a date has not yet been confirmed. Councillor Sally Symington was recently elected as the new leader of the Liberal Democrat group, and is in pole position to become the new leader of the council.

Cllr Adrian England is stepping down as the Liberal Democrat leader of Dacorum Borough Council. Credit: Dacorum Borough Council.

But the Liberal Democrat group has not had a majority on the council since eight councillors resigned the whip last autumn, accusing Councillor England of “failing to deal with” the allegations against Councillor Tindall.

The Liberal Democrats and Conservatives currently have 18 councillors each, with the remaining seats taken up by ten independents and five Labour representatives. It means the Lib Dems are currently reliant on votes from other councillors to pass council business.

The leader of the Conservative group, Councillor Andrew Williams, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) that the Lib Dems cannot “assume” that Councillor Symington becoming council leader is a “rite of passage”. Councillor Williams – who led the council between 1999 and 2023 – said: “Three leaders in under two years is not a good record at a time when local government is in a significant period of reorganisation. This sort of instability is just not helpful.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At yesterday’s meeting, Councillor Williams said: “May I thank Councillor England for the way in which we have been able to work over the last few months together. I will be sad to see him go and wish him well in whatever he does next.”

In October, Councillor Williams backed the council’s blueprint for future development in Dacorum, and warned that the government’s stance on housing meant that rejecting the plan would “sacrifice far more green belt” than passing it.

His Conservative group abstained during yesterday’s vote on the budget for 2025/26, which passed with only 18 votes for it and 23 abstentions.

Speaking to the LDRS after the meeting, Labour group leader Cllr Angela Mitchell said her group are “very concerned about the significant issues and changes occurring amongst the Liberal Democrats which impacts Dacorum Borough Council leadership”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “The council remains in a state of no overall control and it’s important for the sake of our residents who put their faith and trust in us that we keep them at the forefront of our decision making.”

Councillor Mitchell also noted that the council is “already experiencing significant change”, with chief executive officer Claire Hamilton leaving in March to take up the same role at Redbridge council.

Ms Hamilton received warm tributes from councillors across all three parties yesterday, when she attended the last full council meeting during her time as CEO.