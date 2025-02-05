New discount card to be launched in Hertfordshire supporting struggling families

A new Hertfordshire discount card is being developed to support families in receipt of benefits-related ‘free school meals’ or with children with SEND (special educational needs and disabilities).

The county council has provided a HAND card – for families with children on the Herts additional needs database – for some time.

But as part of the plan the HAND card would be replaced by a new digital Herts Card, that would also be available to families claiming benefits-related ‘free school meals’.

The development of the new Herts Card was highlighted to a meeting of the county council’s children, young people and families cabinet panel on Tuesday (4 February).

At that meeting it was reported that the Card would offer ‘perks’ or discounts from local businesses partnering with the council, so children could experience activities that they may not otherwise be able to, due to financial stress.

According to council officials, the Herts Card – which is still in development – will begin to be available from the end of March (2025).

All families who are entitled to free school meals , it was said, will get the Herts Card electronically sent to them during the pilot stage.

The Herts Card was highlighted at the meeting as part of a discussion on the HAPpy programme.

The HAPpy programme – which will continue in 2025 – offers a range of school holiday activities for children eligible for benefits-related ‘free school meals’.

And the development of the Herts Card was catalogued amongst the additional support available for those families in Hertfordshire in receipt of benefits-related ‘free school meals’.

That additional support also, it was reported, includes school holiday supermarket vouchers, ‘Park Play’ and the ‘Summer Parks Programme’.

And following questions about how quickly the Herts Card would be available, executive member for children, young people and families Councillor Fiona Thomson stressed that they had been “moving at pace” to get the card introduced.

“[…]this is very exciting,” said Councillor Thomson.

“This was something that actually came through the consultation with families, didn’t it.

“They said they would welcome a Herts Card – so although it feels like it’s taking a long time we’ve been moving at pace to get this introduced.”