Nearly 560 cyber-attacks on Herts County council every day

Hertfordshire County Council was the target of more than 50,000 cyber attacks were made on the county council between April and June - but all were successfully repelled.

The attacks - at a rate of almost 560 a day - included attacks on servers, remote attacks and malware and phishing attempts.

And they were reported to a meeting of the county council’s resources and performance cabinet panel on Friday (September 20).

The data showed there had been 50,911 attacks on county council systems during the three-month period.