Hundreds contribute to Hertfordshire's first ever special education summit

Hundreds of people have shared their experiences of SEND services in the run-up to the county’s first SEND Summit.

And now there are plans for parts of the event – due to be held on September 15 – to be live-streamed, in a bid to ensure as many people as possible can watch the key sessions.

The summit comes two years after a report published by OFSTED and the Care Quality Commission found ‘systemic failings’ in the provision of SEND services in the county.

And council officials have already said that it will play a “key part” in the design of the next phase of improvements to SEND services, including the development of the new SEND strategy.

Cllr Mark Watkin. Executive member for education, SEND and inclusion. Hertfordshire County Council.

The event will bring together education, health and social care professionals, parents and carers and young people from across the county.

And it will focus on six key themes, which officials say have been developed using feedback from a survey launched in the run-up to the event and a number of ‘listening events’ that were held earlier in the summer.

Among the key themes to be put under the spotlight on the day will be ‘accessing the right environment’ and ‘ensuring timely and effective EHCP delivery’.

‘Enhancing communication and collaboration’ will be another area of focus, alongside ‘building workforce capacity in education, health and care services’.

There will also be discussions around ‘improving equitable access to health services across the county’, as well as ‘strengthening transitions and post-16 support’.

Although the summit itself is invitation-only, due to “space limitations”, it has now emerged that “keynote sessions” will be live-streamed.

And there is also an opportunity for those who can’t attend in person to submit questions to a panel discussion that will form part of the summit.

“We want as many people as possible to be involved in shaping SEND services in Hertfordshire,” said executive member for education, SEND and inclusion Cllr Mark Watkin.

“At the summit, people can join us online through the live link and submit their questions to be discussed by the panel at the end of the day.”

According to the council, there were 900 responses received from the SEND survey from parents, carers, children and young people and professionals.

And at a series of ‘listening events’ and additional ‘family events’, they say the views of a further 200 families were heard.

Cllr Watkin says he recognises the “tough journeys” that some families have experienced – and thanks them for sharing their stories.

“Thank you to everyone who has taken the time to share their personal experiences with us through the listening process,” he said.

“We know that some of you have had tough journeys to get the support they need, and we will reflect upon your experiences during the SEND summit.

“We will also be drawing on what you’ve told us is working well, as we work together to plan the future SEND services in Hertfordshire.”

According to the council, as part of the survey, parents highlighted a number of areas that are working well in accessing SEND support.

These are reported to include supportive schools and settings, with children said to be doing really well when accessing the right learning environment.

It also includes the positive impact of proactive SENCOs and EHC co-ordinators, as well as charities and community support such as ADD-vance and Space.

The findings also highlight inclusive activities and holiday schemes that provide respite, and ‘listening activities’ that help families to feel heard.

The SEND Summit will be live-streamed between 10am and 12.15pm on September 15. More information can be found at www.hertfordshire.gov.uk/SENDSummit