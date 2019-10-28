Help Hertfordshire County Council to make next year's cuts

How do you think council bosses should make savings next year?

Despite cutting nearly a third of its £1billion budget since 2010, Herts County Council still has to make further savings of £90 million per year by 2023.

And the council wants your views on how to make that happen.

Herts County Council is responsible for services such as education, social services, major highways, and the fire and rescue service.

An online poll, open to all local residents, includes asking whether people would support a two per cent increase in council tax to maintain local services, and whether they would support an additional two per cent increase in council tax to support adult care services.

It also goes through services such as support for older people and the disabled, child protection, highways, and community protection, asking whether council spending should be maintained or reduced.

Cllr Ralph Sangster, cabinet member for resources and performance, said: “Your council tax along with money from other funding sources pays for a wide range of services provided by Hertfordshire County Council.

"This includes support for vulnerable and disabled adults and children, maintaining and keeping traffic moving on 3,000 miles of roads, planning ahead for a growing and ageing population and running the county’s fire and rescue service.

“It is so important that Hertfordshire County Council get feedback from you, its residents, so they can continue to provide the right services for the right people. If you live in Hertfordshire these decisions affect you and your local communities, so please have your say by filling in the consultation.”

Have your say at http://www.hertfordshire.gov.uk/budgetsurvey by December 15, 2019. The results of the survey will then be part of the final outcome at the county council meeting on February 25.