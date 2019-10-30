General election called but still no word on whether David Gauke will stand again in South West Hertfordshire

The future of MP David Gauke remains unclear - despite a general election being just six weeks away.

Mr Gauke has been MP for South West Hertfordshire since 2005, and has held a variety of ministerial roles.

However he quit the cabinet following Boris Johnson becoming party leader and Prime Minister - and was then stripped of the party whip early last month when he voted against the government over Brexit.

Out of 21 Conservatives who had the whip removed, 10 had it restored on Tuesday. This means that they can still stand for re-election as Conservatives. Mr Gauke's position is less clear.

Local party members have told the Gazette that they are currently speaking with Conservative Central Office and that "ongoing discussions" are taking place.

Mr Gauke is believed to still want the nomination, but has not ruled out standing again as an Independent on December 12.