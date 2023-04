Dacorum’s political map could all change with an “all out” election this spring.

For the first time since 2019, every single borough council seat is up for election, with polls open from 7am until 10pm on Thursday, May 4.

A total 51 seats are being contested across the Hemel Hempstead, Berkhamsted, Kings Langley and Tring areas, where the Conservatives hold a comfortable majority with 31 seats.

The Liberal Democrats – who launched their national election campaign in the borough earlier this year – are the main party in opposition, with 19 seats on the authority.

There is one independent councillor in Nash Mills (Hemel Hempstead).

Voters who want to take part in the elections must be registered before the Monday, April 17 deadline, a process which can be completed online: https://www.gov.uk/register-to-vote

Here is every Dacorum Borough Council candidate standing for election in 2023, with the number of seats up for election in each ward shown in brackets:

Aldbury and Wigginton (One)

Deborah Charlton – Labour Party

Paul Reynolds – Liberal Democrat Party

Paul Richardson – Conservative Party

Ashridge (One)

Terry Douris – Conservative Party

Susan Jordan – Liberal Democrat Party

Jody Whitehill – Labour Party

Berkhamsted Castle (Two)

Anthony Armytage – Conservative Party

Sue Beardshaw – Conservative Party

Ian Bristow – Liberal Democrat Party

Kevin Dunford – Labour Party

Rick Freedman – Liberal Democrat Party

Kate Meeks – Labour Party

Leslie Tate – The Green Party

Lesley Taylor – Reform UK

Berkhamsted East (Two)

Michael Bromberg – Labour Party

Rene De Silva – Conservative Party

Kevin Fielding – The Green Party

Jay Gladdy – Labour Party

Ian Reay – Conservative Party

Garrick Stevens – Liberal Democrat Party

Nigel Taylor – Liberal Democrat Party

Berkhamsted West (Two)

Carol Green – Conservative Party

Bernard Hurley – The Green Party

Rebecca Mackenzie – Labour Party

Christopher Roberts – Labour Party

Robert Stewart – Liberal Democrat Party

Sally Symington – Liberal Democrat Party

Bovingdon, Flaunden and Chipperfield (Three)

Gbola Adeleke – Conservative Party

Sarah Bell – Liberal Democrat Party

Michael Buttleman – Labour Party

Wiebke Carr – The Green Party

Antony Fitzgerald – Labour Party

Adam Hawkswood – Liberal Democrat Party

Nick Hollinghurst – Liberal Democrat Party

Stewart Riddick – Conservative Party

Philip Walker – Conservative Party

James Wignall – Labour Party

Chaulden and Warners End (Three)

Nigel Durrant – Conservative Party

Graeme Elliot – Conservative Party

Fiona Guest – Conservative Party

Anne Harradine – Labour Party

Neil Kennedy – Liberal Democrat Party

Allison McKenzie – Liberal Democrat Party

Michael Potts – Reform UK

Kit Wales – Labour Party

Diane Wilson – Liberal Democrat Party

Hemel Hempstead Adeyfield East (Two)

Barbara Pesch – Labour Party

David Taylor – Labour Party

Faith Thornhill – Liberal Democrat Party

Stephen Thornhill – Liberal Democrat Party

Andrew Williams – Conservative Party

William Wyatt-Lowe – Conservative Party

Hemel Hempstead Adeyfield West (Two)

Gary Cook – Labour Party

Adrian England – Liberal Democrat Party

Helen Heenan – Labour Party

Bola Ibrahim – Conservative Party

Ron Tindall – Liberal Democrat Party

Adam Wyatt-Lowe – Conservative Party

Hemel Hempstead Apsley and Corner Hall (Three)

Brian Collier – Conservative Party

Toni Cox – Liberal Democrat Party

David Deacon – Liberal Democrat Party

Samidha Garg – Labour Party

Shanmugam Jagatharan – Labour Party

Carrie Link – Liberal Democrat Party

Charlotte Palmer – Conservative Party

Babita Sinha – Conservative Party

Daniel Worker – Labour Party

Hemel Hempstead Bennetts End (Two)

John Birnie – Independent

Lin Greenfield – Labour Party

Pete Hannell – Labour Party

Muhammad Khan – Conservative Party

Andy Lambert – The Green Party

Philip Lovell – Liberal Democrat Party

Lynda Roe – Liberal Democrat Party

Mark Rogers – Conservative Party

Hemel Hempstead Boxmoor (Three)

Peter Allen – Conservative Party

William Allen – Liberal Democrat Party

Simy Dhyani – Liberal Democrat Party

Grace Froggatt – Conservative Party

Claire Hobson – Liberal Democrat Party

Carole Levene – Conservative Party

Andrew Suzmeyan – Labour Party

Helen Terry – Labour Party

Lee Whitehill – Labour Party

Hemel Hempstead Gadebridge (Two)

Christopher Angell – Liberal Democrat Party

Mark Bignell – Conservative Party

Angela Mitchell – Labour Party

Sarah Owen – Liberal Democrat Party

Heather Pound – Conservative Party

Christine Ridley – The Green Party

Gary Ruff – Labour Party

Suzanne Watts – The Green Party

Hemel Hempstead Grovehill (Three)

Julie Banks – Conservative Party

Alex Bhinder – Conservative Party

Pat Dartnell – Labour Party

Jennifer Dickson – Labour Party

Stephen Fisher – Labour Party

Nichola Keay – Liberal Democrat Party

Emma Macey – Liberal Democrat Party

Robert Short – Liberal Democrat Party

Goverdhan Silwal – Conservative Party

Noel Willcox – Reform UK

Hemel Hempstead Town (Two)

Rob Beauchamp – Conservative Party

Sadie Hobson – Liberal Democrat Party

Malik Ijlal – Labour Party

Mike Pound – Conservative Party

Victoria Santamaria – Liberal Democrat Party

Janet Ventiroso – Labour Party

Hemel Hempstead Highfield (Two)

Sammy Barry-Mears – Liberal Democrat Party

Chris Griffiths – Conservative Party

Bindu Gupta – Conservative Party

Brenda Link – Liberal Democrat Party

Vanessa Mitchell – Labour Party

Raymond York – Labour Party

Hemel Hempstead Leverstock Green (Three)

Stephen Alexander – Labour Party

Robin Bromham – Liberal Democrat Party

Paul De Hoest – The Green Party

Jonathan Gale – Liberal Democrat Party

Margaret Griffiths – Conservative Party

Neil Harden – Conservative Party

Ian Laidlaw-Dickson – Labour Party

Catherine McArevey – Liberal Democrat Party

Rosie Sutton – Conservative Party

Mandi Tattershall – Labour Party

Hemel Hempstead Nash Mills (One)

Alexander Bell – Liberal Democrat Party

Jane Gibbons – Labour Party

Sanjay Jamuar – Conservative Party

Jan Maddern – Independent

Hemel Hempstead Woodhall Farm (Two)

Deborah Curtis-England – Liberal Democrat Party

Alan Dickson – Labour Party

David Egerton – Liberal Democrat Party

Amanda Pollard – Labour Party

Saba Poursaeedi – Reform UK

Belinda Williams – Conservative Party

Colette Wyatt-Lowe – Conservative Party

Kings Langley (Two)

Alan Anderson – Conservative Party

Julia Coleman – Labour Party

Dominic Hook – Labour Party

Alan Johnson – Conservative Party

Ashley Lawrence – The Green Party

Holli Pandit – Liberal Democrat Party

Frances Parkins – Liberal Democrat Party

Northchurch (One)

Jackie Jones – Conservative Party

Lara Pringle – Liberal Democrat Party

Steve Ritchie – Labour Party

Rose Sheridan – The Green Party

Tring Central (Two)

Keith Baker – Conservative Party

Jacob Ellett – Labour Party

Phil Hills – Conservative Party

Jim Lawler – Labour Party

Roger Oliver – The Green Party

Mark Rutherford – The Green Party

Carole Weston – Liberal Democrat Party

Sheron Wilkie – Liberal Democrat Party

Tring East (One)

William Burgar – The Green Party

Michela Capozzi – Liberal Democrat Party

Jack Curham – Labour Party

Penny Hearn – Conservative Party

Tring West and Rural (Two)

Justin Charlton-Jones – Conservative Party

Mike Hicks – Conservative Party

John Mottershead – Liberal Democrat Party

Brian Patterson – Liberal Democrat Party

Colin Phillips – Labour Party

Mark Rutherford – Labour Party

Joe Stopps – The Green Party

Watling (Two)

Edward Barradell – Conservative Party

Lloyd Harris – Liberal Democrat Party

Alan Olive – Labour Party

Emma Reed – Labour Party

Timothy Symington – Liberal Democrat Party