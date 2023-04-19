Every Dacorum polling station revealed ahead of 'all out' elections in May
Dacorum goes to the polls this spring, and schools, churches and community centres will open their doors to voters.
With every single seat up for election in 2023, voters in every ward will be assigned a polling station – open between 7am and 10pm on Thursday, May 4.
For the first time, voters in Dacorum – which covers Hemel Hempstead, Berkhamsted, Kings Langley and Tring – will need to show a valid form of ID.
The ID list from the Electoral Commission includes passports, driving licenses, cards bearing the PASS hologram, an older person’s or disabled person’s bus pass, the Freedom Pass or Oyster 60+ card, and biometric immigration documents.
Anybody who does not have a valid ID can apply for a Voter Authority Certificate before the April 25 deadline on the Gov.uk website.
Poll cards will be sent to registered voters ahead of the local elections 2023.
Check your card for details of your ward and polling station.
Adeyfield East
Hobletts Manor Junior School, Adeyfield Road, Hemel Hempstead
Adeyfield Community Centre, Queens Square, Hemel Hempstead
Adeyfield West
Communal Hall, Old House Road, Hemel Hempstead
Adeyfield Community Centre, Queens Square, Hemel Hempstead
Aldbury and Wigginton
Memorial Hall, Aldbury
The Iron Room at Tring Station, Tring
St Bartholomews Church, Hemp Lane, Wigginton
Apsley and Corner Hall
Apsley Community Centre, London Road, Hemel Hempstead
Two Waters Primary School, High Ridge Close, Hemel Hempstead
Tudor Primary School, Redwood Drive, Hemel Hempstead
Ashridge
The Sports Pavilion, Church Road, Little Gaddesden
Reading Room at Potten End Village Hall, Potten End
Bennetts End
Bennetts End Community Centre, Gatecroft, Hemel Hempstead
Belswains Primary School, Barnfield, Hemel Hempstead
Belmont Baptist Hall, Belmont Road, Hemel Hempstead
Berkhamsted Castle
Bridgewater Primary School, Bridle Way, Berkhamsted
Berkhamsted Lawn Tennis and Squash Rackets Club, Lower Kings Road, Berkhamsted
The Court House, Church Lane, Berkhamsted
Berkhamsted East
Kings Road Church, Kings Road, Berkhamsted
Swing Gate Infant School, Swing Gate Lane, Berkhamsted
Berkhamsted West
Lagley Hall, Douglas Gardens, Berkhamsted
All Saints Church, Shrublandsw Road, Berkhamsted
Bovingdon, Flaunden and Chipperfield
Memorial Hall, High Street, Bovingdon
The Village Hall, Flaunden
Chipperfield Youth Club, The Common, Chipperfield
Bourne End Village Hall, Bourne End
Boxmoor Trust Centre, London Road, Hemel Hempstead
Boxmoor
St Francis Parish Hall, Glenview Road, Hemel Hempstead
Camelot, Chaulden Lane, Hemel Hempstead
Warners End Community Centre, Stoneycroft, Hemel Hempstead
South Hill Centre, Cemetery Hill, Hemel Hempstead
Chaulden and Warners End
Warners End Community Centre, Stoneycroft, Hemel Hempstead
Great Sturgess Communal Hall, Great Sturgess Road, Hemel Hempstead
Chaulden Community Centre, Long Chaulden, Hemel Hempstead
Gadebridge
Gadebridge Community Centre, Galley Hill, Hemel Hempstead
Grovehill
Grovehill Community Centre, Henry Wells Square, Hemel Hempstead
St Thomas Indian Orthodox Church, St Agnells Lane, Hemel Hempstead
Hemel Hempstead Town
George Street Primary School, George Street, Hemel Hempstead
Highfield Hall, Bellgate, Hemel Hempstead
Church Lounge, Carey Baptist Church, Hemel Hempstead
Highfield
Highfield Hall, Bellgate, Hemel Hempstead
St Pauls Church, Solway, Hemel Hempstead
Kings Langley
The Community Centre, Rucklers Lane, Kings Langley
All Saints Church Hall, Church Lane, Kings Langley
Methodist Church Hall, Hempstead Road, Kings Langley
Leverstock Green
Parish Hall, Ritcroft Street, Hemel Hempstead
Leverstock Green Village Hall, Village Centre, Hemel Hempstead
Hobbs Hill Wood Primary School, Peascroft Road, Hemel Hempstead
Nash Mills
Nash Mills Village Hall, Lower Road, Nash Mills
Northchurch
Northchurch Social Centre, Bell Lane, Northchurch
Tring Central
Nora Grace Hall, Faversham Close, Tring
Tring Community Centre, Silk Mill Way, Tring
New Mill Baptist Church, New Road, Tring
Tring East
Tring Ridgeway Scout Hall, Grove Road, Tring
Tring West and Rural
Goldfield Infants School, Christchurch Road, Tring
Roman Catholic Church Hall, Langdon Street, Tring
Long Marston Victory Hall, Long Marston
Wilstone Village Hall, Wilstone
Watling
The Methodist Church Hall, Trowley Hill Road, Flamstead
Markyate Village Hall, Cavendish Road, Markyate
Great Gaddesden Parish Hall, Dagnall Road, Great Gaddesden
Gaddesden Row Community Hall, Gaddesden Row
Woodhall Farm
Woodhall Farm Community Centre, Datchet Close, Hemel Hempstead
Brockswood Primary School, Shenley Road, Hemel Hempstead