Dacorum Borough Council elects new leader after investigation fallout

Sally Symington has been elected as the new leader of Dacorum Borough Council – but the Liberal Democrat group leader only narrowly saw off a challenge from Conservative leader Andrew Williams.

Councillor Symington relied on votes from the Labour group and from Councillor Ron Tindall – currently suspended from the Lib Dem group and subject to a national party investigation after allegations of sexual harassment – to win the contest.

She replaces Councillor Adrian England, who announced his resignation in February after a regional Lib Dem investigation led to senior party officials concluding that they did not have confidence in his leadership.

The Lib Dems came to power in 2023 after winning 28 of the council’s 51 seats but lost their majority in September last year after eight female councillors resigned the whip, accusing Councillor England of failing to deal with allegations of bullying and sexual harassment.

Councillor Symington was unanimously elected as group leader in February, though Councillor England remained council leader until the full council meeting yesterday Wednesday, April 2.

At the meeting, Councillor Williams attempted to delay the election of a new leader before being put forward as an alternative choice for leader of the council.

Councillor Symington received 23 votes (from her group, Councillor Tindall, and four Labour councillors) against 19 for Councillor Williams (from his group and independent Councillor Jan Maddern and Toni Cox). There were seven abstentions, including Labour group leader Councillor Angela Mitchell and six of the female councillors who resigned from the Liberal Democrat group in the last year.

During the debate, Councillor Symington said: “I was honoured and am honoured to have been elected as the Liberal Democrat group leader unanimously, and that is to take our group forward and to deliver the Liberal Democrat manifesto.

“The electorate gave a clear mandate in 2023, and they placed the Liberal Democrats in control of Dacorum.

“We’ve worked tirelessly to deliver that change. We’ve also worked collaboratively with the Conservatives and with Labour to ensure residents are always put first and foremost in our decision-making.

“Collaboration is a rare thing in politics, but it’s something we can hold onto. And it’s also something that many, many of our residents want to see us doing.

“They don’t like the bickering, they don’t like the flick-flacking, they want to see us getting on with the job and delivering for them.

“I want to work jointly with members from all parties to deliver for our communities, and I commit to leading to the best of my ability, with integrity, openness and transparency.”

But she failed to win the vote of any of the eight female councillors who resigned the whip last year.

One of those who resigned, Councillor Sammy Barry-Mears, said: “We cannot have a leader who knows about things and doesn’t talk about them, and who is a part of covering up sexual harassment and assault.

“I think there have been values pitched to us tonight that aren’t quite true, and it’s a huge shame.”

Councillor Maddern, elected as an independent, also refused to back Councillor Symington’s leadership bid. She raised concerns that Councillor Symington had previously voted and spoken against the council’s Local Plan, which will be the blueprint for future development in the borough.

The Local Plan has been submitted to the government for inspection and, if approved, will make it easier for the council to block unwanted developments.

While Councillor Williams failed in his bid to return as council leader, he said the Liberal Democrat administration had “continued the work I led” rather than beginning new initiatives.

He added that Councillor Symington did not have the “unified support” of councillors and suggested he was best-placed to provide “strong and stable leadership … to steady the ship which is otherwise a bit wonky at the moment”.