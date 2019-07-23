Dacorum Borough Council declares climate emergency

Dacorum Borough Council has declared a climate emergency and committed itself to improve sustainability in the county.

A full meeting of Dacorum borough councillors unanimously backed the environmental strategy.

And the council will consider the environmental impact on its operations and services.

Lib Dem leader Cllr Ron Tindall, who proposed the motion, said: “I am extremely pleased and grateful that we shall be taking this journey together.

“It bodes well for the success of our journey that regardless of party we shall be working together.”

Cllr Adrian England added: “Dacorum is now committing to act significantly on the climate.

Councillors at The Forum, Hemel Hempstead

“We need to bring people with us, measuring and recording where we are in relation to the task.”

The draft motion directs the council organisation to put together a strategy and action plan to reduce the generation of carbon dioxide.

And will also set out to preserve bio-diversity, improve air quality and reduce plastic pollution across all the functions of council services.

The motion calls on the Hemel Hempstead MP Sir Mike Penning and South West Hertfordshire MP David Gauke, to get central government support for the local government action plan.