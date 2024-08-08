Hertfordshire County council leader warns against new mandatory housing targets

Leader Richard Roberts. Photo: Herts County Council

County council leader Cllr Richard Roberts has warned against government plans for new mandatory housing targets in Hertfordshire – pointing to the risk to the Green Belt and the need for investment in public services.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And he says government now needs to have a broader conversation about how to drive both growth and housing in “places like Hertfordshire”.

Plans to overhaul the planning system were announced by Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner last month – less than four weeks after the General Election.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They include new mandatory housing targets for every council in the country – in a bid to deliver 1.5 million new homes nationwide.

And if needed, councils have been told that they will have to review their Green Belt in order to meet their target.

Conservative leader of the county council Cllr Richard Roberts says he supports “sustainable growth that builds high quality, energy efficient homes, including affordable housing for our residents”.

But he suggests that the government’s new housing targets have been “driven by yet another dubious back-office algorithm”. And has warned that they are “potentially unsustainable”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that so many new homes cannot be built without “credible” investment in public services and infrastructure.

He believes that in order to meet the housing targets councils in Hertfordshire would have to approve building on the Green Belt – “riding roughshod over local residents’ interests”.

And he has warned of the impact that meeting the targets could have on Hertforshire’s position as one of the country’s economic powerhouses.

Addressing the role of the open space, Cllr Roberts says that around 90 per cent of the county is currently protected – either as Green Belt, Areas of Outstanding Beauty or as a conservation areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And he says the green spaces – teamed with the county’s proximity to London – make Hertfordshire attractive to both residents and businesses.

But he says meeting the new housing targets would put councils under “undue pressure” to build in and around towns and villages.

And he suggests that as a result the county could merge with the urban sprawl of Greater London.

Meanwhile Cllr Roberts also points to the need for investment in hospitals, healthcare, schools and roads that would be required for the increased population.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He suggests existing infrastructure in the county is “creaking” and that hospitals are “falling apart”.

And he warns that without investment in infrastructure the county could be “overwhelmed” – and that the development would not be sustainable.

Now he wants government officials from the Department of Housing, Communities and Local Government to meet with him to discuss the future of Hertfordshire.

“We welcome the focus on infrastructure,” he said.

“We want to grow our economy, Hertfordshire and the South East is the nation’s economic power house, after London.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But our infrastructure is creaking, our hospitals are not fit for purpose, our highways are just about coping, no more.

“There has to be room for a dialogue with government to find the right levels of development and investment to drive our economy and house our residents without overwhelming our county.”

Cllr Roberts has also criticised the timing of the government announcement, coming as the House of Commons rose for the summer Recess period.

He says this has made it harder for councils to engage with government departments.

And – with some councils seeking to finalise their Local Plans – he says that will cause upset and uncertainty for residents.