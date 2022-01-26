Dacorum residents urged to share their views on council tax spending priorities for 2022/23

Hertfordshire County Council is urging all residents to share their views on how their council tax is prioritised.

The online, public, budget survey - which takes less than two minutes to complete - closes at 6pm on Tuesday, February 1.

The survey will help county councillors make important decisions about the funding of key services over the next year.

Hertfordshire County Council is a financially well-managed authority with the vision to ensure Hertfordshire continues to be the county of opportunity for all. It does, however, face a range of challenges over the coming years, including, significant population and housing growth.

The personal challenges faced by residents will further increase demand on services and infrastructure. Despite this the council’s ambition remains that Hertfordshire will continue to be a place where people thrive, places prosper, and the planet is protected.

Cllr Bob Deering, cabinet member for resources and performance said: “We’ve put forward what I believe is a positive and balanced budget. It includes a series of significant investments in areas we know are important to residents that will help deliver a cleaner, greener and healthier Hertfordshire.

"Over the past few years we’ve maintained services and delivered significant savings whilst we have all been living through the pandemic.

"We understand the challenges for our communities, with priorities and pressures on services not only growing but also changing along with the population of Hertfordshire.

"Before we finalise the budget at Full Council in February, we would like to hear what our fellow residents think about our proposals and I would encourage all residents to respond to the consultation that’s now underway.”

As part of the IP budget consultations for 2022/23, Hertfordshire County Council is proposing a general council tax increase of 1.99 per cent in order to fund the vital day to day services it delivers for all residents of Hertfordshire in the next financial year.

The county council also has flexibility from central government to apply a further increase to support adult social care, also known as the social care precept, which helps support adults with physical and learning disabilities, mental health needs and older people.

The county council is proposing an extra 2 per cent to support adult social care, meaning a total proposed increase to council tax of 3.99 per cent. This is an equivalent of a £58.68 next year or £1.13 per week increase for band D households.

Every opinion voiced is heard and the feedback from the consultation will be considered as an important factor in the budget-setting process, which includes a series of Cabinet Panels, before final recommendations and approval of the budget for next year is made by Full Council on Tuesday, February 22.