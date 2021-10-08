A new Local Plan is being drawn up by Dacorum Borough Council - and it wants you to suggest potential sites for development.

Dacorum Borough Council is preparing a new Local Plan and as part of this process, the council needs to plan for future development and understand what land might be suitable for it.

Now, it's calling on people who own a potential site, or let it know what sites they would like to register for any kind of use - including residential, commercial and community uses.

The council maintains a register of land in Dacorum which holds the latest information on sites and feeds into the evidence base studies supporting the new Local Plan.

This register helps the council to determine the location, capacity and availability of land for development, so that it can begin to make decisions on future allocations in the Local Plan.

You can also contact the council if you would like to provide an update on an existing site you have previously suggested.

This 'call for sites' is not just for landowners or agents, but members of the public and other organisations who feel that there is a site that should be assessed as a possible future development opportunity.

Any site can be submitted, however the council is particularly looking for more sites on urban and brownfield land.

Cllr Alan Anderson, portfolio holder for planning and infrastructure said: “This is part of the process we are required to follow, and having an up to date register of land is essential in helping us to progress our new Local Plan.

"Following our recent consultation on the Local Plan, we are keen to identify as many urban sites as possible, to reduce the pressures on allocating sites on the Green Belt.”