The council has taken steps to protect Hemel Hempstead town centre

Shops and services in Hemel Hempstead town centre are being protected after Dacorum Borough Council took steps to block planning changes that could have seen them become flats or houses.

Recent changes in planning rules mean that a range of commercial premises could be converted to houses or flats without the need for planning permission.

But the borough council was concerned about the impact this could have on the main shopping area in Hemel Hempstead town centre, as it could lead to the loss of shops, cafes, gyms and other business premises which provide services to residents, workers and visitors.

As a result, it put a direction into force to protect the main parts of the town centre.

The Article 4 Direction means that planning permission will continue to be required if there are proposals to convert shops and other street-level premises to residential use, leaving the Council in control of decision-making.

The original Article 4 Direction came into force on July 29 - but expired at the end of August.

Now, following consideration of the responses received, the council has decided to confirm the main parts of the town centre as an Article 4 area.