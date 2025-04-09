Dacorum Borough Council slammed over lack of 80th anniversary of VE Day plans

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Dacorum Borough Council has been criticised for not running its own event to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Hertfordshire council has been criticised for not putting on an event to mark the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE) Day this spring.

On May 8, it will be eighty years since the Second World War in Europe came to an end, with Germany surrendering to the Allied forces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To mark the occasion, Dacorum Borough Council has encouraged residents to hold street parties – but will not be holding an event of its own.

It is the 80th anniversary of VE Day next month (May 8). Photo: Editorial stock image

At a council meeting on Wednesday (April 2), Conservative group leader Cllr Andrew Williams suggested there was “dwindling” support for events relating to Britain’s armed forces, while his party colleague Cllr Graeme Elliot said he was “dismayed” by the lack of a council event.

He said: “My father fought in that war, I had an uncle that died in the battle of France. That was the golden generation.

“Is it more important for Dacorum Borough Council to celebrate 50 years or we celebrate the golden generation that gave us our freedom from fascism?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last autumn, the council organised an event in Hemel Hempstead town centre to commemorate the authority’s 50th anniversary.

Cllr Caroline Smith-Wright, portfolio holder for people and transformation, responded: “We honour all veterans.

My grandfather also fought, and my great-grandfather, so I come from a military background, so I do take it very seriously.

“We have decided, at this point, to enable communities to come together and have street parties, and that is for the community, that is for everybody.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It doesn’t just leave the elite and people to parade; this is about normal people celebrating in their communities, bringing people together, sharing food, sitting at a table, celebrating, and I think that’s a fine way to celebrate VE Day.”

“We are empowering the residents to be imaginative. We don’t have to do everything for the residents; they can do their own thing,” she said.

Dacorum Borough Council had provided guidance for residents who wanted to apply to Hertfordshire County Council to run a street party.

The council’s decision not to hold an event of its own was also criticised by Labour Cllr Pete Hannell and independent Cllr Jan Maddern.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Hannell said it could have been a “really powerful” event given the ongoing war in Ukraine, while Cllr Maddern said the council should “do better”.

She said: “We missed, in effect, the 75th anniversary of VE Day because were in Covid.

“I can remember having a street party where we all sat on our drives in my little cul-de-sac, safe distancing from everybody else.

“This would have been a fantastic opportunity to pick that up.”