Conservatives expected to select South West Hertfordshire on Friday evening - and David Gauke's future remains unclear

David Gauke MP

According to inside sources, members will be expected to select from a shortlist of three possible candidates provided by party headquarters, at a meeting on Friday night.

But Mr Gauke, who has been MP for the constituency since 2005, is ineligible after losing the party whip in September when he voted against the government over Brexit.

The question now is whether Mr Gauke will choose to stand as an Independent candidate - as the Gazette reported last week..