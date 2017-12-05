Police release pictures of Rolex watch stolen from Hemel Hempstead home

Police have released a picture of a Rolex watch that was stolen from a Hemel Hempstead home.

Between 9.30am and 10.30am on Monday, November 27, a thief or thieves entered a property in Rannoch Walk. A search was carried out and several items were taken, including a digital camera and jewellery, as well as the Rolex.

Detective Constable Paula Mowbray, from Dacorum Crime Unit, said: “The watch is fairly distinctive so I am appealing for anyone who thinks they may have come across it, or seen it advertised for sale, to please get in touch.

"I would also like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area around the times stated.

“I would like to take this opportunity to remind people to review their home security. Please ensure that PVCu doors are fully secured by lifting the handle and locking it with the key. Further home security advice is available on the Herts Police website.”

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to contact Dacorum Local Crime Unit via the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference D1/17/9633.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their Anonymous Online Form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will never need to go to court.