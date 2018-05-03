Police release CCTV appeal after burglary in Hemel Hempstead

Officers investigating a burglary in Hemel Hempstead have released an image of a man they would like to speak to as part of their enquiries.

It happened in Acorn Road between 3pm and 3.30pm on Thursday February 1. Between these times, offender(s) gained entry to a property and took a small quantity of cash, a Nixon bridge camera and a Lenovo laptop before making off from the scene.

Detective Constable Laura Brine, from the Dacorum Local Crime Unit, said: “I am keen to identify the man pictured as we believe he may have vital information that could help to progress our investigation.

"Do you know him? Or do you have any further information you think would be useful? If so, please email me at laura.brine@herts.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting crime reference D1/18/1032.”

