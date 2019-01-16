Police officer dies in motorbike crash on A41 near Berkhamsted

PC Kevin Flint was killed after his personal motorcycle was involved in a collision with a stationary vehicle on the A41 near Berkhamsted last night (Tuesday)

PC Flint, a neighbourhood officer based at Chesham, was travelling home from work at the time of the accident just after 4pm yesterday (January 15).

The A41 bypass between Berkhamsted and Tring was closed for several hours to allow emergency servies to deal with the aftermath.

The collision is being investigated by the Joint Protective Services of the Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Constabularies and Bedfordshire Police.

PC Flint’s next of kin have been informed.

A police spokesman said: "Our thoughts are with his family, friends and colleagues at this very difficult time.

"The carriageway has now been reopened and we once again thank motorists for their patience."

The A41 was reopened at 5:30am today (Wednesday).