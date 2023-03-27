Police concerned for welfare of missing Hertfordshire woman with links to Luton

Police have released this photograph of a missing Hertfordshire woman with links to Luton – and say they are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare.

And they are urging people to dial 999 as soon as they spot her.

Enya, 25, was last seen on Friday (March 24). She is described as around 5ft 4ins and of slim build. She has very long auburn hair, which may be in a ponytail, and was last seen wearing blue jeans and a short black puffer jacket.

