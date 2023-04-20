Police concerned for welfare of boy, 12, from Hemel who has been missing since Monday

Police say they are concerned for the welfare of a 12-year-old boy from Hemel Hempstead who has been missing since Monday.

Herts Police are re-appealing for the public’s help to trace Ryan, aged 12, who was last seen on Monday 17 April at around 3.15pm.

He is described as being 5ft 4ins, of slim build and has short brown hair.

Ryan has been missing since Monday April 17th 2023

He was last seen wearing black jogging bottoms, a black Nike jumper/hoodie with green ticks and black trainers.

He is also known to have connections to Berkshire, specifically the Slough and Maidenhead area.

Officers are concerned for his welfare.

If you have seen Ryan since he was reported missing or have information about where he has been, please call Hertfordshire Constabulary’s non-emergency number 101.