Police concerned about missing 14-year-old Hemel girl who has not been seen since Sunday

Call 999 immediately if you believe you are with Heaven-Leigh now or have seen her in the last few moments
By The Newsroom
Published 26th Sep 2023, 16:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Sep 2023, 16:57 BST
Police are concerned for the welfare of a missing 14-year-old Hemel girl who has not been seen since Sunday.

Herts Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace Heaven-Leigh, who was last seen at around 11pm on Sunday (24 September).

The 14-year-old is described as being 5ft 3in tall and of slim build with shoulder-length brown hair and brown eyes.

Have you seen Heaven-Leigh? Photo: Herts PoliceHave you seen Heaven-Leigh? Photo: Herts Police
Have you seen Heaven-Leigh? Photo: Herts Police
Heaven-Leigh is believed to be wearing a top and cream coloured tracksuit bottoms that have dark stains on them, and Nike Air Force trainers.

Officers are concerned for her welfare.

If you have information you can report this by:

• Calling 999 immediately if you believe you are with Heaven-Leigh now or have seen her in the last few moments.

• Filling out Herts Police’s online reporting form.

• Speaking to an operator in our Force Communications Room via online web chat.

• Calling the non-emergency telephone number 101 if you have information about where she has been. Please quote ISR 96 of 25 September, 2023.