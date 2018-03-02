Police appeal to find missing teenager from Hemel Hempstead

Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace a teenager who has gone missing from Hemel Hempstead.

Seventeen-year old-Nathaniel Fowler, who lives in the town, was last seen just after 10.30pm on Wednesday (February 28) in the Boxmoor area.

He is described as being black, around 6ft 1in tall, of stocky build, with short hair. Nathaniel has links to London and is believed to be in the Tottenham or Hackney areas.

Anyone who sees Nathaniel is asked to contact Hertfordshire Constabulary via the non-emergency number 101.