Police appeal for wanted man with Hemel Hempstead links

Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace a man who is wanted.

Akel Villafana, aged 27 of no fixed abode, is wanted in connection with harassment and a breach of a Protection from Harassment order.

He has links to Hemel Hempstead, Welwyn Garden Citty and Hatfield.

If you’ve seen Akel or know where he is please call Hertfordshire Constabulary on the non-emergency number 101 quoting crime reference 41/31706/18 or report information online at https://www.herts.police.uk/Report

Alternatively, you can contact the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their Anonymous Online Form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org