Police appeal for help to trace missing woman last seen in Hemel Hempstead
Have you seen Kirsty?
Police are appealing for help to trace a missing woman last seen in Hemel Hempstead.
Kirsty, 33, from Watford, was last sighted in Hemel on Tuesday, October 18 at around 9.30am.
She is described as being white and has dark brown, shoulder length hair and was last seen wearing a black puffer jacket, blue jeans and white Adidas trainers.
Kirsty was carrying a black and sandy coloured rucksack, a black sports holdall and possibly had a sleeping bag in her possession.
Officers are concerned for her welfare.
If you believe you are with Kirsty now, have seen her in the last few moments, or have information about where she has been, please call 999 immediately quoting ISR 542 of 18 October.