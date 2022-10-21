Police appeal for help to trace missing woman last seen in Hemel Hempstead

Police are appealing for help to trace a missing woman last seen in Hemel Hempstead.

Kirsty, 33, from Watford, was last sighted in Hemel on Tuesday, October 18 at around 9.30am.

She is described as being white and has dark brown, shoulder length hair and was last seen wearing a black puffer jacket, blue jeans and white Adidas trainers.

Missing Kirsty

Kirsty was carrying a black and sandy coloured rucksack, a black sports holdall and possibly had a sleeping bag in her possession.

Officers are concerned for her welfare.