Police appeal after serious road collision in Hemel Hempstead

Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious injury road traffic collision in Hemel Hempstead this morning (Wednesday, March 21).

The incident occurred in St Albans Road at the roundabout with White Hart Road shortly after 9.15am when, for reasons unknown at this time, a blue KA was in collision with a cyclist.

The cyclist, a woman aged in her 50s, suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital. The driver of the KA was uninjured.

Sergeant Paul Stanbridge, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire (BCH) Road Policing Unit, said: “The incident happened on a busy road and we believe there were a number of people who may have seen it take place. If you were in the area at the time and witnessed the collision or the events leading up to it, please contact police as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sergeant Paul Stanbridge via email paul.stanbridge@herts.pnn.police.uk or via the non-emergency number 101, quoting ISR 180 of March 21.