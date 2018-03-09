Plans submitted for new West Herts College building in Hemel Hempstead

Plans have been revealed for an exciting new building in the centre of Hemel which would be part of the new West Herts College campus.

The college has formally submitted a planning application for the new scheme to Dacorum Borough Council as it makes public its latest plans.

The proposed new Construction and Engineering Building is the second phase of the redevelopment masterplan to reinvigorate the wider college campus. Phase 1 of the redevelopment was completed in May 2017.

It is expected that approximately 20 full time members of staff will be employed in the Phase 2 building, and that the construction of the development would also generate a significant number of jobs.

Funding will be enabled in part by the sale of surplus land on the campus as residential development.

Subject to planning permission being granted and planning conditions being met, it is estimated that construction could begin in February 2019, taking approximately 12 months to be completed.

It would mark a complete turnaround for the site, following the demolition of five blocks, a bungalow and Methodist Church in the summer of 2014.

Two other blocks were demolished last summer.

Speaking about the overall plans upon the opening of the first phase last year, Principal Gill Worgan said the facilities will ‘serve the community for years to come’.

The college has consulted with local residents over the last few weeks regarding the plans – more than 500 homes and businesses had leaflets delivered in January, while a workshop was held with residents in February.