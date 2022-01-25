Young footballers in Hemel Hempstead complete 5k challenge to raise funds for team equipment

Young footballers in Hemel Hempstead took on a 5k challenge to raise money to buy essential equipment for their team.

Players from Echoes FC U7s took on the 5k challenge on Saturday, January 22, at Gadebridge Park, and they raised over £1,200 to buy new equipment to help them on their football journey.

Daniel Evans, Echoes FC U7s manager said: "I think this was a huge achievement for the boys and should be highlighted.

"They ran nine laps at Gadebridge Park to make up the 5k. They ran, they walked and they achieved what they set out to do - raise money and complete 5k.

"They were also sponsored by three local companies, Holywell Skips, Cooper Skip Hire and Efectiv Signs - who helped set up the event."

The club, based in Hemel Hempstead, has a range of age groups from U7 and upwards, the teams and pitches are spread around the area, and the U7s team plays at Gadebridge Park.

Cheering on the players during the 5k

The team is looking for a couple more players - girls or boys - so they can create a second U7s team. If anyone is interested, they can contact us through the Facebook page - @EchoesFC.

Well done Echoes FC U7s!