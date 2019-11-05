Workspace provider opens £6.5m site in Hemel Hempstead

The business centre, in Maxted Road, will provide offices for entrepreneurs and SMEs from across Hemel Hempstead, and the surrounding area.

The new site was acquired in March 2018 and has now been officially opened by David Furnell BEM and the Mayor of Dacorum, Terry Douris.

BizSpace invested £500k into the refurbishment of the property, providing a serviced office and flexible workspace, with a car park and a newly-refurbished reception area.

News

Emma Long, commercial director at BizSpace, said: “The opening of our latest centre in Hemel Hempstead is testament to our growing ambitions.