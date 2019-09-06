Work starts to build 110 new flats on former site of West Herts College in Hemel Hempstead

The college before its demolition
Construction work has begun on complex of 110 new apartments in Hemel town centre.

The one and two-bedroom homes are being built on the former West Herts College Dacorum campus, at The Foundry, off Dacorum Way.

They will go on sale off-plan next summer, followed by the sales centre and a show apartment opening later in 2020.

Greg Allsop, director of sales and marketing for Bellway North London, said:“We’re proud to be playing a key role in the regeneration of this landmark site for Hemel Hempstead, as well as delivering much-needed new homes for the local community.”

