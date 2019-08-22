Woman hospitalised after serious crash in Hemel Hempstead

A woman had to be freed from a overturned car after a serious road crash in Hemel Hempstead this morning (Thursday).

Emergency services, including an air ambulance, rushed to Galley Hill at around 11am today and treated a female patient.

She was then transported to Watford General Hospital for further assessment and care.

Police spokesman said: "Two vehicles were involved, one of which overturned, leaving a woman trapped inside.

"The woman was freed and taken to hospital."

Roads were cleared by 1.30pm.

More to follow.