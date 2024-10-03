Win a family ticket to The Making of Harry Potter studio tour in Leavesden this Halloween

By Olga Norford
Published 3rd Oct 2024, 16:04 GMT
Herts Police is helping to make this Halloween spooktacular by giving you the chance to win a magical prize for the whole family.

Hertfordshire Constabulary has teamed up again this year with Warner Bros to give one lucky winner a family ticket to The Making of Harry Potter in Leavesden.

The Making of Harry Potter is an experience of a lifetime with a chance to walk through the sets, props, costumes and all the special and visual effects teams used to create the magic seen in the movies.

It’s also the chance to see the iconic sets of The Great Hall, The Forbidden Forest, Platform 9 3/4 and Diagon Alley during the Warner Bros studio tour.

Enter a competition to win tickets to the Warner Bros. Studio Tour - The Making of Harry Potter
Enter a competition to win tickets to the Warner Bros. Studio Tour - The Making of Harry Potter

To win the prize people aged between the ages of five and 16, are being invited to take part in the online quiz over the Halloween and Bonfire Night period.

The quiz is part of a campaign run during October and November, in partnership with local councils and the Fire and Rescue Service, to deter anti-social behaviour and make sure everyone has a safe and enjoyable time.

It willl test your knowledge on how to stay safe and be responsible during the Halloween and Bonfire Night festivities.

To enter the competition, visit the website here and answer the questions before midnight on Wednesday, November 6.

Children (and parents) planning to go trick or treating, are asked to consider the following advice to help you stay safe and not cause distress to others:

> Never go trick or treating alone and always take an adult with you.

> Don’t knock on the doors of strangers

> Only visit houses where there are signs that trick or treaters are welcome, such as Halloween decorations and pumpkins outside.

> Keep your Halloween ‘tricks’ safe - damage to property or hurting someone is a crime. Threatening and abusive behaviour can amount to an offence too.

> Remember road safety rules, particularly after dark.

> Wear something bright so that drivers can see you.

> If you are planning on hosting your own firework party make sure you tell all your neighbours, especially those with pets which may be affected by the noise.

