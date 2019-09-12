Were you involved in Tring People? Photographer plans reunion after book success

Adam Hollier, photographer and creator of ‘Tring People – Portraits of a Town’, is planning a reunion event for all those involved in the book.

On Thursday September 26, all the characters that fill the pages of Tring People are invited to join Adam at The Akeman from 7pm.

Throughout the summer of 2018, Adam captured portraits of over 400 Tring residents. The final result is a beautiful coffee-table book, which has been sold online, at Fancy That on Tring High Street and stocked at Waterstone’s in Berkhamsted. Books can be found and perused at all the local schools, in Tring Library and various other establishments. A copy of Tring People - Portraits of a Town is also held in The British Library, for posterity.

One year on, Adam is keen to get the faces that feature in Tring People together once again, at the venue which kindly hosted his book launch back in 2018.

‘We had such a great time producing the Tring People book, and met so many amazing people, I just want to keep in touch and catch up with everyone!’ he says.

Those that join Adam at The Akeman on Thursday 26 September will also hear some exciting news about a new project… watch this space!