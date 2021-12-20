Warning for Dacorum residents to think carefully before gifting an e-scooter this Christmas

With Christmas just around the corner, lots of people will be looking for the perfect gift, but you may need to think again before making an electric scooter (e-scooter) purchase.

Hertfordshire’s Road Safety Partnership are taking this opportunity to highlight that the use of private e-scooters remains illegal in Hertfordshire, with the exception of riding on private land with the owner or occupier’s permission.

E-scooters are costly investments and for safety reasons anyone using one on any public road, pavement or cycle path risks having it seized by the police and could face penalty points and a fine.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The image has been used for illustrative purposes

Phil Bibby, executive member for highways and transport at Hertfordshire County Council, said: “For many people this year, e-scooters will be high on their Christmas list.

"However, it is vital that people are aware before purchasing one that they are illegal to ride on Hertfordshire’s roads, pavements, and cycle paths.

“If residents are looking into sustainable travel, I would recommend they consider other options, such as electric bikes, pedal cycles, and walking.”

Hertfordshire Constabulary Chief Inspector Simon Tabert said: “E-scooters actually fall within the legal definition of a motor vehicle, meaning that they are subject to the same laws that apply to other vehicles – including driving dangerously or under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

“E-scooters are often seen as a safe and convenient mode of transport and viewed as being on par with a bicycle or scooter, but this is absolutely not the case.

"They are high powered vehicles and can be incredibly dangerous. We want to ensure that children and parents understand the danger these machines pose to both the rider and pedestrians.

"Often, riders don’t wear a safety helmet and some of these e-scooters reach speeds of up to 40mph, so it’s not hard to imagine what the result could be in the event of a collision.”

In addition to the restrictions on use, Hertfordshire Trading Standards have highlighted the importance of buying from reputable businesses.

E-scooters are complex products and, as is the case with all electrical products, they can present a risk if they’re not designed and manufactured in accordance with the essential safety requirements.

Buyers should check that the product is marked with the UKCA or CE mark, the name and full address of the manufacturer (or an authorised representative in the UK) and reference to BS EN 17128:2020.

There are trials of shared e-scooter rental schemes taking place across the UK, however there are none currently in operation across Hertfordshire.

These licensed trials allow individuals to hire an e-scooter from an official scheme and ride legally.

The requirements are that individuals must be 16 years or older and have a full or provisional car, motorcycle, or moped licence. The government recommends users wear a helmet, however it’s not a legal requirement.

The trials are continuing through into 2022 when it is expected that Government will provide clear and comprehensive legislation on the future use of e-scooters.

For more information on using publicly owned e-scooters please read the Government legislation. For guidance on rented e-scooters used as part of a government trial visit: www.gov.uk/guidance/e-scooter-trials-guidance-for-users.

The Hertfordshire Road Safety Partnership acknowledge and recognise that, with effective government regulation and responsible riding, e-scooters could well support sustainable and efficient travel ambitions alongside electric bikes, pedal cycles, and walking.