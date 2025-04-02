'Vulnerable' missing man with links to Hemel Hempstead now believed to be in new location

By James Lowson
Published 31st Mar 2025, 09:38 BST
Updated 2nd Apr 2025, 17:25 BST
An appeal to find Joshua has been launchedAn appeal to find Joshua has been launched
Hertfordshire Constabulary has provided an update on its search to find a missing man with links to Hemel Hempstead.

This evening, the police force has said it believes Joshua is in the Leverstock Green area.

Joshua, who was originally reported missing from Elstree is 34 years old and was last seen at around 4am on Sunday 30 March, at an address in the Barnet Lane area. It is believed he has since been travelling to different areas including Hemel Hempstead, St Albans and now Leverstock Green where officers believe he currently is.

The police force adds that Joshua is considered to be vulnerable and people are advised to contact the police rather than approaching him.

Joshua is missingJoshua is missing
Previously Hertfordshire Constabulary said that police intelligence suggested Joshua had travelled into Hemel Hempstead on a train.

A social media appeal has been launched to help locate Joshua.

He has been described as around six foot tall, with short dark hair and a beard. Hertfordshire Constabulary says he was last seen wearing a white and blue coloured Nike tracksuit with pink coloured Jordan trainers.

Joshua also has links to the Watford area.

A Hertfordshire Constabulary spokesperson said: “Officers are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare. If you have seen Joshua since he was reported missing or have information about where he has been, report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101. Please quote ISR 97 (30/03/25).”

