Those looking for a new challenge for 2022 can find out about volunteering roles with a difference, run by the Police and Crime Commissioner for Hertfordshire.

Citizens who want to get involved in interesting volunteering opportunities are invited to find out more during a recruitment webinar later this month.

New members are wanted to scrutinise officers’ implementation of Stop and Search and Use of Force powers.

Members of the public will get to examine real-life cases where the tactics have been used, and then decide if the rules were correctly followed.

Additional Independent Custody Visitors are also needed to monitor conditions for those held in police custody and ensure the upholding of detainee rights, wellbeing and health.

They carry out unannounced visits to Hertfordshire Constabulary’s two custody suites in Hatfield and Stevenage, during the day or night, seven days a week.

Commissioner Mr David Lloyd said: "Keeping Hertfordshire safe is something we all have a stake in and to which we can all contribute.

"More than 40 per cent of the county’s residents regularly lend their time to support others.

"I want to build on this excellent record of civic participation and explore how we can draw on the skills, energy and commitment of the public – whether that be individuals, organisations or local businesses - to make things better."

To find out more the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner is holding an online volunteer recruitment webinar on Tuesday, January 18, from 7pm till 8.30pm.

You will hear from current volunteers from the Stop and Search Scrutiny Panel, Use of Force Scrutiny Panel and Independent Custody Visitors.

They will be able to share with you more about their role, why they do it and how you can get involved. There will also be an opportunity for you to ask questions.