Volunteers help raise more than £1,000 for Help for Heroes at Tesco in Hemel

An army of volunteers manning collection buckets at Tesco Hemel Hempstead to raise more than £1,000 for Help for Heroes.

The team was delighted by the support of Tesco shoppers who gave generously across the weekend.

Alec Brown, Head of Community at Tesco, comments: “We’re incredibly proud to be able to support Help for Heroes with collections at Tesco stores across the country.

"It was great to see so many fundraisers in stores and we want to thank customers and colleagues for giving so generously to this worthwhile cause.”

To become a Help for Heroes volunteer please contact the Help for Heroes Campaigns team on 0300 303 9888 or campaigns@helpforheroes.org.uk.