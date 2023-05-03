Two lovely cats need loving new home in Dacorum after change in circumstances for owner

Two lovely cats need a loving new home in Dacorum together after a change in circumstances for their owner.

Sookie and Quincy are coming up to seven years of age. Sookie is female white and black and Quincy is male black. They are the perfect soul mates.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Quincy is a lovely laid-back boy who loves attention and always up for a good game and happy for you to join in! Sookie is a touch more shy on first meetings but once she knows you she is all for the attention and loves a good play as well.

Sookie and Quincy

They do love company and would prefer if there is someone around in/part of the day.

They would be happier in a calm family environment as the only pets.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Access to a secure garden after their setting in period away from main/through roads would be ideal.

Cat Protection said: “None of our vital work would be possible without you. There are many ways you can be there for cats and kittens in Hemel Hempstead & Berkhamsted.”

If you have space in your heart and home for Poppy then visit the Cats Protection website or call 0345 371 1851.

Cats available for adoption from Cats Protection Hemel Hempstead and Berkhamsted are featured on the website. To express your interest in a particular cat, please enquire via their listing.

Advertisement

Advertisement