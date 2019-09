Two people were taken to hospital after a crash involving two cars in Bennetts End Road yesterday morning (Sunday).

Police were called at around 9.55am to reports of a road traffic collision between a black Mercedes C Class and a brown Ford Kuga.

Emergency services attended and firefighters helped free a woman from one of the cars. She was placed in the care of the ambulance service.

One other person was taken to hospital with what have been described as slight injuries.