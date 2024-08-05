Tring man arrested after multiple vehicles were damaged overnight
Hertfordshire Constabulary received reports of a ‘series’ of vehicles being damaged in Tring, in the early hours of Saturday morning (3 August).
According to the police force, the cars were damaged between 1am and 1.30am, with vehicles being harmed in Manor Road, Dundale Road and Eight Acres.
A 24-year-old from Tring was arrested on suspicion of criminally damaging vehicles and held overnight in custody, Hertfordshire Constabulary confirmed.
Detective Constable Emily Blow said: “I am appealing to anyone living locally who has doorbell cameras to check the footage to see if there is anything captured that may help our enquiries.
“Additionally, if you’ve not used your vehicle today, please check it now and contact us if it has been damaged overnight.
“If you were driving in the area, and have dashcam cameras, also check the footage to see if it has captured anything and if you were in the area at the time of the incident and have information, please contact me.”
Information can be reported to the police force online, via its web chat service, or by calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference:
41/B2/17886/24.
Also, information can be reported anonymously via the charity Crimestoppers both online and by calling 0800 555 111.