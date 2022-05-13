A garden centre in Tring is helping children’s charity Greenfingers with their exhibit at the 2022 RHS Chelsea Flower Show.

The event which attracts thousands of visitors including the Royal Family is held from May 24 to 28 in London.

Tring Garden Centre is part of the British Garden Centres group that supports Greenfingers, a national charity which creates outdoor spaces for children with life-limiting conditions.

Boyd Douglas-Davies, Director at British Garden Centres said: “We are so pleased we are able to support Greenfingers by enabling them to have a presence at RHS Chelsea this year.”

He added: "The event is the perfect place to shout from the rooftops regarding the work the charity undertakes, with an attending audience that is already engaged with the mental and physical benefits of gardening.”