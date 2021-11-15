Tribute paid to former councillor who was a 'vibrant member of Kings Langley's community'

Hertfordshire County Council has paid tribute to 'much loved' former county councillor Elizabeth Anne Rafferty who has died aged 76.

Elizabeth Rafferty - known as Liz - from Kings Langley, served as a county councillor for six years, representing Callowland Leggatts from 1995 to 2001.

Liz lived in Kings Langley and worked as a publisher, launching a newspaper for the area – The Villager – which ran from 1992 to 2005.

Hertfordshire County Council pays tribute to 'much loved' former county councillor Elizabeth Anne Rafferty

Liz married her husband John in 1967, and had a son Kai, who was born in 1970.

During her time as a county councillor, Liz served on the County Council’s Environment and Education committees, as well as being a member of SACRE (the Standing Advisory Committee on Religious Education), and the cycling forum.

After standing down as a county councillor Liz became a member of SW Community Health Council and represented the West Herts Health Authority on the Board of Health Authorities. In addition, she was a member – and the first Labour chair - of Kings Langley Parish Council.

Hertfordshire County Council Chairman Seamus Quilty said “Our thoughts and condolences are with Liz’s family at this time.

"Liz was a much-loved councillor who excelled at various committee roles during her time serving at Hertfordshire County Council and who was a vibrant member of Kings Langley’s community. She will be greatly missed.”