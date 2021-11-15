Tribute paid to former councillor who was a 'vibrant member of Kings Langley's community'
Hertfordshire County Council has paid tribute to 'much loved' former county councillor Elizabeth Anne Rafferty who has died aged 76.
Elizabeth Rafferty - known as Liz - from Kings Langley, served as a county councillor for six years, representing Callowland Leggatts from 1995 to 2001.
Liz lived in Kings Langley and worked as a publisher, launching a newspaper for the area – The Villager – which ran from 1992 to 2005.
Liz married her husband John in 1967, and had a son Kai, who was born in 1970.
During her time as a county councillor, Liz served on the County Council’s Environment and Education committees, as well as being a member of SACRE (the Standing Advisory Committee on Religious Education), and the cycling forum.
After standing down as a county councillor Liz became a member of SW Community Health Council and represented the West Herts Health Authority on the Board of Health Authorities. In addition, she was a member – and the first Labour chair - of Kings Langley Parish Council.
Hertfordshire County Council Chairman Seamus Quilty said “Our thoughts and condolences are with Liz’s family at this time.
"Liz was a much-loved councillor who excelled at various committee roles during her time serving at Hertfordshire County Council and who was a vibrant member of Kings Langley’s community. She will be greatly missed.”
Liz died on October 27, her funeral will be held on Friday, November 19, at 2pm at All Saints Church, Kings Langley.