Thousands of Hertfordshire residents to get blood pressure monitors to cut stroke and heart attack risk

Thousands of blood pressure monitors are being handed out to residents across Hertfordshire – in a bid to save lives.

As part of the [email protected] initiative, patients – with high blood pressure – can use the monitors to take their own readings.

And then they share the readings with their GPs, without having to visit the surgery.

Medics suggest that regular blood pressure monitoring could prevent heart attacks and strokes.

Almost 4,000 monitors are being delivered across Hertfordshire – with 2,262 in Herts Valleys and 1,700 in East and North Herts. And a further 400 are destined for West Essex too.

And on Thursday (November 25) the project was highlighted to a joint meeting of the East and North Herts, Herts Valleys and West Essex CCGs.

A written update from the Herts Valleys CCG suggested the scheme could save hundreds of lives.

“A total of 2,262 blood pressure (BP) monitors have now been delivered to our GP practices as part of the national [email protected] scheme,” said the report from Herts Valleys CCG.

“Home blood pressure monitoring enables patients with hypertension to measure and share their blood pressure readings with their GP from their home.

“Regular home blood pressure monitoring across a population of 50,000 patients could prevent up to 300 heart attacks and 477 strokes over three years.”

And a report by the West Essex CCG states: “Over 400 blood pressure (BP) monitors have now been delivered to our GP practices as part of the national [email protected] scheme.

“Home blood pressure monitoring enables patients with hypertension to measure and share their blood pressure readings with their GP from their home.”

The provision of the blood monitor is part of a national scheme, that will make 220,000 monitors available to patients diagnosed with uncontrolled high blood pressure.