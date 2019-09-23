Thomas Cook's Hemel store closed after holiday firm collapses

Thomas Cook's Hemel Hempstead store has closed this morning (Monday) after last-minute negotiations aimed at saving the 178-year-old holiday firm failed.

The branch in The Marlowes Shopping Centre is one of 600 shops across the country which have been closed today, as workers learn they no longer have jobs.

Thomas Cook's Hemel branch was closed this morning. Credit: Thomas Cook Travel Store

In a statement on Twitter, the holiday giant said it was "sorry to announce that it had ceased trading with immediate effect".

All bookings, including flights and holidays, have now been cancelled, it confirmed.

If people are currently abroad and their flight was with Thomas Cook, the company is providing new flights for them to return to the UK, a spokesman said.

These repatriation flights will only be operating for the next two weeks (until October 6), said the spokesman. After this date people will have to make their own travel arrangements.

How to get a refund

If people are on a package holiday they are covered by the Atol scheme, Thomas Cook said.

The scheme will pay for people’s accommodation abroad, although they may have to move to a different hotel or apartment.

Atol will also pay to have people brought home, the company said, if the airline is no longer operating.

If people have holiday booked in the future they will also be refunded by the scheme.

Those who have booked a flight-only deal they will need to apply to their travel insurance company or credit card and debit card provider to seek a refund.

For more information, visit https://thomascook.caa.co.uk.