The King’s Arms in Tring celebrates after being named CAMRA’s runner-up Pub of the Year​​​​​​​

Popular Tring pub The King’s Arms has been named runner-up Pub of the Year in the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA)’s central Southern England category.

Described as a traditional pub The King’s Arms provides home-cooked food plus ales, lagers and ciders in a cosy, laid-back tavern with a brick-walled courtyard.

Located in King Street within the Tring Triangle, the pub offers outdoor seating, live entertainment and serves food at the bar.

Making the announcement of the achievement, Mid-Chilterns CAMRA stated: “Taken over by landlord Rob in 2014, this year marks the tenth anniversary of this historic pub’s current guardianship, and what a decade it has been. Rob and pub manager Gavin keep a stocked cellar of perfectly served ales including local staples and changing guest beers sourced from the national stage.“They say that one pub cannot please everyone, though ‘the pink pub’ really does offer it all. Real ale is highly-regarded and sits alongside other classic pub trimmings such a gorgeous wooden-clad interior, traditional games and a strong ‘regulars’ culture (with open arms to all, of course!).“Beyond this backstreet boozer’s traditional aspects is a gorgeous food menu, regular events such as beer festivals and live music, and even an on-site gin distillery. The Coach House provides a warm community space for family functions and even high-brow wine tasting experiences. The King’s Arms is known for its acclaimed beer festivals, the jewel in the crown of an engaging calendar, attracting countless locals and beer/pub aficionados from far and wide.“Whatever brings you to the historic ‘KA’, you’re sure to have an exceptional experience.”“Congratulations to Rob, Gav and their wonderful team at The King’s Arms in Tring.”

Jared Ward, Chairman at CAMRA branch Mid-Chilterns, added: “It is fantastic to see The King's Arms in Tring be recognised on a regional level for its many wonderful qualities. The Mid-Chilterns branch was thrilled to name The Kings Arms as our branch Pub of the Year back in March of this year, it is a true community space for those found in its 'Tring Triangle' vicinity, as it is too to the town of Tring and for the thankful members of the Mid-Chilterns Campaign for Real Ale.“Rob, Gavin and their welcoming team are always sure to provide quality cask ale, often sourced locally, tasty hot food and a setting that is second-to-none with its classic, warm pub aesthetic. The branch have always known the KA to be a bastion for great beer, so we're excited for Rob and his team to be showcased through this regional platform."