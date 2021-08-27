Four teenage cricketers from Dacorum walked from Lords Cricket Ground to Boxmoor Cricket Club to raise money for the Cardiac Risk in the Young charity (CRY).

The players, from Boxmoor Cricket Club, walked 24 miles as part of their fundraising for the Young Leaders in Cricket course they are undertaking.

Heidi Bryon, 16, and Sanya Hamdani, 16, from Hemel Hempstead, Harriet Heathcote Wells, 16, from Kings Langley, and 15-year-old Jessica Parnell, from Berkhamsted, took on the challenge on Saturday, August 7.

Harriet, Jess, Heidi and Sanya walked from Lords Cricket Ground to Boxmoor Cricket Club

The girls raised sponsorship for CRY alongside funds for the Young Leaders course. Cardiac Risk in the Young (CRY) raises awareness of SADS Sudden Adult Death Syndrome in local communities, provides medical information and offers support to families.

Young Leaders in Cricket is a series of courses for ages 14 to 16 years to learn more about cricket as a sport and an opportunity to learn and get involved in the different aspects of it.

There were four courses that involved groundskeeping, scoring and umpiring, first aid and coaching. There was also a mental toughness course that helped teenagers learn more about mental health and its effects.

Additionally, there was a volunteering aspect which consisted of completing 20 hours of volunteer work and of course, a fundraising element where you had to raise a minimum of £50 each.

Sanya, Harriet, Heidi and Jess

The course strengthened the girl’s love for the sport and gave them determination to finish the walk knowing so many people cared about donating money to the chosen charity.

In a statement, the girls said: "CRY is one of the chosen charities of the young leaders programme and we thought that this charity would be the best option because of how many people its supported through their difficult times.

"Also, a family friend of one of the participants said that CRY had really helped them over the years and they are very glad that this walk has made the public more aware of this charity and made them emotional that so many people care and wanted to help out this amazing course."

The walk started at the home of cricket, Lords, where it certainly wasn’t cricket weather!

The girls raised over £2,700 for CRY

The route to Boxmoor took the girls through St Johns Wood, Maida Vale and Kilburn, past Brent Cross, through Stanmore and Bushey before picking up the Grand Union Canal at Watford for the final leg.

The girls were not put off by the heavy downpours along the route and the sun shone through on the last leg.

The girls had a target of £50 each however they managed to raise an amazing £2,743, and they were very grateful for all the support from their proud families and friends who donated so generously.

Heidi said: "It was very hard work but I did enjoy walking with my friends. Also, I was very determined to finish the walk because of how much money we raised and how we raised awareness for this charity."

Heidi, Harriet, Sanya and Jess