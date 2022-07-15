A secondary school teacher has won £10,000 worth of upgrade options on her new home in the Kings Gate development in Kings Langley.

Molly Fielding, 30, has been able to customise her house and has added luxury flooring and outside lighting to her new-built.

She said: “I decided to use most of the £10,000 to upgrade my kitchen as the Wagtail has an open-plan kitchen-diner which is where I will spend most of my time.”

Molly (left) and Katrina Crawford

Katrina Crawford, sales and marketing director at Miller Homes Southern, said: “We always want our residents to feel right at home from the moment they walk through the door so, by opening this competition, we were able to offer Molly the chance to make the house perfect for her.”